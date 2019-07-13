Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:30 PM
Eureka Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Torres
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Chicky" Torres


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth "Chicky" Torres Obituary
Elizabeth "Chicky" Torres

Anderson - Elizabeth "Chicky" Veronica Austin Torres, 71, of Anderson, SC passed away on Thursday, July 10, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born December 4, 1947, in Amityville, NY, she was a daughter of the late Howard Ervin and Evelyn Schwartz Austin. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Alby Morel. She was a nanny for years and took care of many neighborhood kids in Long Island, NY. She cared for everyone and would always care for those in need. Taking care of the homeless and needy was her passion. She previously attended Eureka Baptist Church and was currently attending First Baptist Church of Anderson.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony Julius Torres; sons, Anthony Andrew Torres (Patricia) of NY, Serge Romero (Carol) of South Bend, IN, Anthony R. Torres (Maria) of NY and Daniel Torres of Lake City, FL; daughter, Tina Giarraffa (Carlo) of NY; sisters, Carol Medlinger of NC and Ella Fioto of Fl; twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Friday, July 12, 2019 at Eureka Baptist Church, where a prayer service will begin at 6:00 pm with Rev. David Rickerd officiating. The funeral service will be held in the sanctuary at 3:30 Saturday with Dr. Ron Fousek officiating. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.

Flowers optional, or memorials may be made to Eureka Baptist Church,

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now