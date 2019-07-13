Elizabeth "Chicky" Torres



Anderson - Elizabeth "Chicky" Veronica Austin Torres, 71, of Anderson, SC passed away on Thursday, July 10, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.



Born December 4, 1947, in Amityville, NY, she was a daughter of the late Howard Ervin and Evelyn Schwartz Austin. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Alby Morel. She was a nanny for years and took care of many neighborhood kids in Long Island, NY. She cared for everyone and would always care for those in need. Taking care of the homeless and needy was her passion. She previously attended Eureka Baptist Church and was currently attending First Baptist Church of Anderson.



She is survived by her husband, Anthony Julius Torres; sons, Anthony Andrew Torres (Patricia) of NY, Serge Romero (Carol) of South Bend, IN, Anthony R. Torres (Maria) of NY and Daniel Torres of Lake City, FL; daughter, Tina Giarraffa (Carlo) of NY; sisters, Carol Medlinger of NC and Ella Fioto of Fl; twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Friday, July 12, 2019 at Eureka Baptist Church, where a prayer service will begin at 6:00 pm with Rev. David Rickerd officiating. The funeral service will be held in the sanctuary at 3:30 Saturday with Dr. Ron Fousek officiating. Entombment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.



Flowers optional, or memorials may be made to Eureka Baptist Church,



