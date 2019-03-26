|
|
Elizabeth Wofford
Williamston, SC - Sarah Elizabeth Wofford died peacefully on Saturday March 23rd.
Mrs. Wofford, daughter of the late James Leon Burgess and Alice McDaniel Burgess was born in Anderson, S.C. on October 11th, 1920.
She graduated from Anderson High School and Bowling Green Business University in Bowling Green, Ky.
She met and married the love of her life, John Elihu (Hugh) Wofford and they settled in Williamston, SC. Their sixty one years together were filled with raising three children, good friends, a menagerie of pets, gardening and summers at Pawleys Island. The focus of her life was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening and the care of all her beloved pets. She was always concerned about the welfare of animals. Throughout her life the Baptist Church was important to her.
After the death of her husband in 2005, she moved to Rock Hill, S.C. to live near her daughter.
Mrs. Wofford was preceded in death by her husband, and her brother, James Leon Burgess.
She is survived by her three children: Alice Elizabeth Wofford, Salt Lake City, Dr. John E. Wofford and his wife Dr. Elizabeth D. Wofford of Columbia S.C, Sally W. Wilson and her husband John Kevin Wilson of Rock Hill, and four grandchildren; John E. Wofford, Ellison Wofford, Crayton Wilson and Ashley Wilson.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Old Silver Brook Cemetery in Anderson, SC, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband.
Memorials may be made to The Humane Society.
Sullivan-King Mortuary, Anderson, SC
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 26, 2019