Ella "Tinnie" Gentry
Ella "Tinnie" Gentry

Anderson - Ella "Tinnie" Walls Gentry, 75, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born November 18, 1944 in Anderson, she was a daughter of the late Rennie Escoe Walls, Jr. and Dora Mae Cheek Walls.

Tinnie was a graduate of Forrest Junior College and spent her career with the SC Employment Security Commission, retiring after 31 years of service. She also worked for JC Penny. Tinnie enjoyed her flower garden, bird watching and she loved the Lord.

She is survived by her son, Michael A. Gentry (Michele) of Anderson; brothers, Rennie W. Walls, Jr. and Dewitt Walls; and sisters, Jean Webb, Sue Walls and Claudia Stephens.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Doyle Walls, Helen Burdette, Beulah Bridges, Peggy Brooks, J.C. Walls and Nellie Mae Draughon.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 12:00-1:30 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. Social distancing will be observed and those attending are encouraged to wear face masks.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E Calhoun St, Anderson, SC 29621 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

The family will be at their respective homes.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
