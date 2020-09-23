Ella Mae Chasteen TimmsAnderson - Ella Mae Chasteen Timms, 81, widow of David Timms went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at NHC Healthcare of Anderson.Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Viola Cheek Chasteen. She was a member of Faith Baptist Church of Anderson.Surviving are: son, Steve Lusk of Charlotte, NC; daughter, Kathy Ferguson (Carroll) of Easley, and Sherri Banister of Williamston; sister, Sylvia Rutledge of CA; sister-in-law, Betty Chasteen of AL; grandchildren, Michael Banister, Eric Ferguson (Alex), and Elyse Orr (Paul); great grandchildren, Tyler, Damon, and Braylin Banister.She was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph Chasteen, and sisters, Estelle Connelly, Juanita Butler, and Faye Mull.Graveside service will be held 3pm Friday at Garden of Memories with Rev. Sam Duncan officiating.The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.The family will be at their respective homes.Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Timms family.