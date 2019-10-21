|
Ella Mae Wilkerson
Anderson - Ella Mae Wilkerson, age 76, of Anderson passed Friday at Iva Health Rehabilitation. She was born in Anderson county and was the daughter of the late Elliott McDowell and Lila Mae Reeves McDowell. She was a member of New Holly Light Baptist Church. Survivors include three daughters Tamika Annette Wilkerson, Minister Brenda Wilkerson, and Angela D. McDowell, sons Tony Andrew Wilkerson; Rev. Julius (J.T.) McDowell and Kenneth (Mashell) McDowell; two sisters Glenda (Ted) Mattison; and Leatha Ann Scott; one brother James Bob Elliott (Carolyn) McDowell; 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon at New Holly Light Baptist Church, burial in the Church Cemetery. Family will received friends Tuesday from 5:00-7:00P.M. at the Funeral Home. The family is at 206 Streams Way Anderson S.C. Foggie-Holloway Funeral Home in charge of services.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019