McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Ella Sargent Patterson

Ella Sargent Patterson Obituary
Ella Sargent Patterson

Pendleton - Ella Patterson, 95, wife of the late James H. Patterson, passed away peacefully at Greenville Memorial Hospital on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Truman M. and Kate I. Sargent.

Ella was a faithful, long-time member LaFrance First Baptist Church, a member of WMU and a former member of the choir.

Surviving are her children, Tony Patterson and Susan Donald; sister, Martha Head; brothers, J.D. Sargent and Junior Sargent all from Pendleton, SC; grandchildren, Alex Patterson, Kyle Patterson, Mike Donald (Stephanie) and Chris Donald (Sheila); and three great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Rev. Scott Allmon officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00 pm at the cemetery. Those attending the graveside are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Social distancing will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LaFrance First Baptist Church, PO Box 479, LaFrance, SC 29656.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 22 to May 23, 2020
