|
|
Elleen Smith Patience
Belton - Elleen Smith Patience, 67, of Belton, SC, passed away February 27, 2019, at home surrounded by family. She was born March 23, 1951, in Anderson, SC, the daughter of late Coy and Agnes Smith. She was the 6th of 10 siblings. On March 16, 1977, she married Sidney Patience, who survives.
She graduated from Greenville High School. She held many jobs over the years, with her most loved being a school bus driver for Anderson 5 where she retired in 2000. She enjoyed working with the youth of Riverside Baptist Church and Westside Ram Band. She was a member of the Anderson Radio Club. She also enjoyed many years in Young at Heart of Riverside taking senior citizens to destinations they couldn't go alone.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Krissy Hall of Greer, SC.; daughter Melinda Patience of Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Lewis Hall and Tyler Hall of Greer, SC; great-grandchild, Haven Lee; brothers, Terry Smith of Kings Mountain, NC, and John Smith of Manning, SC; sisters, Vivian Calcote of Ft Mill, SC, Jan Wells of Buffalo, SC, and Donna Gryszel of Chicago, IL; and many nieces and nephews. She also had a special place in her heart for niece and caretaker Connie Manley; grandchildren Sanchez Richardson, Nate and Des Richardson, and Shanise Adams; and great-grandchildren Jazmone, Camron, Ashia, Kylie, Mal, and Kenize.
Mrs. Patience was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Bernice Manley; and brothers Charles Smith, Mike Smith, and Junior Smith.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00am at Riverside Baptist Church in Anderson. In lieu of flowers, Mrs. Patience asked for a tree or flowers to be planted in her memory.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 1, 2019