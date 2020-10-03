Ellen Robertson
Greenwood - On Thursday, October 1, 2020, Ellen Jeannette Newton Robertson, adored wife of Hoke Albert Robertson, passed away at the age of 87.
Born August 7, 1933 in Seneca, she was the daughter of the late George and Ruby Nell Manley Newton. She was a graduate of Walhalla High School.
Ellen retired from a successful career with Geo. W. Park Seed Company Inc. after 32 years of service. Ellen loved her family; she was a devoted wife to the love of her life, Hoke, for 68 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and extended family member. Ellen will be remembered as a kind and gentle woman, soft-spoken and caring, not only to her family but to all with whom she came in contact.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters, Debra R. Spillman of Statesboro, GA, Terrie R. Timms and husband Anthony of Abbeville, SC, and Kim R. Lowe and husband David of Charleston, SC; two sisters, Annette N. Vickery of Seneca, SC and Janice Newton Kleck of Hilton Head Island SC; seven grandchildren, Scott R. Standridge, Chas T. Standridge, Lauren Timms Shirley (Matt), William Ray Timms, Jack Anthony Timms, Zach Lowe and Katie Ellen Lowe; and six great grandchildren, Liza H. Standridge, Charlee G. Standridge, Sydney D. Standridge, Maddie Ray Shirley, Caroline Grace (Gracie) Shirley, and Tessa Montgomery Shirley.
A private family service will be held.
