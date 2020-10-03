1/1
Ellen Robertson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Robertson

Greenwood - On Thursday, October 1, 2020, Ellen Jeannette Newton Robertson, adored wife of Hoke Albert Robertson, passed away at the age of 87.

Born August 7, 1933 in Seneca, she was the daughter of the late George and Ruby Nell Manley Newton. She was a graduate of Walhalla High School.

Ellen retired from a successful career with Geo. W. Park Seed Company Inc. after 32 years of service. Ellen loved her family; she was a devoted wife to the love of her life, Hoke, for 68 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and extended family member. Ellen will be remembered as a kind and gentle woman, soft-spoken and caring, not only to her family but to all with whom she came in contact.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three daughters, Debra R. Spillman of Statesboro, GA, Terrie R. Timms and husband Anthony of Abbeville, SC, and Kim R. Lowe and husband David of Charleston, SC; two sisters, Annette N. Vickery of Seneca, SC and Janice Newton Kleck of Hilton Head Island SC; seven grandchildren, Scott R. Standridge, Chas T. Standridge, Lauren Timms Shirley (Matt), William Ray Timms, Jack Anthony Timms, Zach Lowe and Katie Ellen Lowe; and six great grandchildren, Liza H. Standridge, Charlee G. Standridge, Sydney D. Standridge, Maddie Ray Shirley, Caroline Grace (Gracie) Shirley, and Tessa Montgomery Shirley.

A private family service will be held.

For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com

Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Robertson family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blyth Funeral Home
1425 Montague Avenue Extension
Greenwood, SC 29649
(864) 223-2223
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blyth Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved