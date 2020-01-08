|
Elmer Surrett
Honea Path - Elmer Charles Surrett, 69, of 115 Corbin Road, died Wednesday, January 08, 2020 at Southern Oaks Rehab in Piedmont.
Born in Ware Shoals, he was a son of the late William "Bill" and Essie Love Surrett. He was of the Church of God of Prophecy faith, and was retired from Duke Power where he worked as a welder. He served in the United States Marine Corps, and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was also a lifetime member of the NRA.
Mr. Surrett is survived by one son: Eric Surrett of Honea Path; three daughters: Carrie Alexander (Jason) of Fountain Inn, Cheryl Fieldhouse (Peter) of Greer and Dawn Surrett of Honea Path; three brothers: Gene Surrett of Greenwood, J.B. Surrett (Linda) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Lewis Surrett of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; one sister: Polly McCuen (Jimmy) of Honea Path; and 10 grandchildren: Payton Elizabeth Alexander, Kaylin Elise Alexander, Jayden Roxie Alexander, JohnHenry Elmer Fieldhouse, Savannah Georgia Fieldhouse, Emery Charles Surrett, Keleigh Aniyah Johnson, Josiah Lazavier Clark, Eli Charleston Surrett, and Exekiel Cain Surrett.
He was pre-deceased by one brother: Albert Burl Surrett; one sister: Ruby Adams; and one brother-in-law: Eddie Adams.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday at Pruitt Funeral Home with Rev. Shirley Surrett officiating. Burial will follow at Turkey Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home of a daughter, Carrie, 800 Dunklin Bridge Road, Fountain Inn., 29644, and will receive friends Friday from 6-8 PM at Pruitt Funeral Home. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020