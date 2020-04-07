|
|
Eloise Bland Fischer
Anderson - Eloise Bland Fischer, 93, of Anderson , SC, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at her home. Born October 17, 1926 in Bethel, NC, she was the daughter of the late David N. Bland and Lenna Nelson Bland. She was married to the late Eric L. Fischer for 55 years. Eloise was a graduate of the University of South Carolina Spartanburg and was an active and faithful member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church for 40 years.
She is survived by her children, Randal N. Fischer (Nancy) of Anderson, SC and Debra K. Fischer of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Matt Fischer and Joanna Fischer; brother-in-law, Joe Stricchiola; and her nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to Mrs. Fischer's loving caregivers, Ann Brown, Lisa Rodriguez, Ann Bradley Brissey, Amanda Jones, and Francie Purswell-Montoya.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Audrey James and Sue Stricchiola.
A private family committal service will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. A memorial service at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will follow at a later date.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 209 E. Broad St., Anderson, SC 29621; , 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020