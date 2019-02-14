Eloise Burton



Greenville - Frances Eloise Burton, 97, of Greenville, SC passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Southern Oaks Assisted Living, Greenville, SC.



Born February 1, 1922 in Anderson, SC, she was the last surviving member of her immediate family and the daughter of the late U.H. and Mabel Hammock Burton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Haskell Monroe Burton; son, Charles Robert "Robby" Burton; two brothers, Charles David and Richard Burton and sister, Dorothy Pericola. Eloise graduated from Girls High School and was a member of First Baptist Church of Anderson. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and grandmother.



She is survived by her sons, Joseph Richard Burton (Catherine Zwicky Burton) of Dallas, TX and Tommy Burton (Karen) of Clover, SC; daughter, Anne Burton of Greer, SC; six grandchildren, Dr. Michael Burton, Jonathan Burton, Dr. Anthony Burton, Maggie Caroline Hall, Hannah Burton and Jacob Burton and four great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30am Saturday, February 16, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 11:00am with Dr. Walter Coleman officiating. A private burial will be held in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Medi-Home Hospice, 528 Howell Road, Suite 20, Greenville, SC 29615.



Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019