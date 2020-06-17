Eloise Horton
Central - Eloise Nalley Horton, 89, widow of John D. "Shakey" Horton passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Greenville.
Eloise was born in Six Mile, SC, the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Inez Mable Davis Nalley. She was a retired employee with J.P. Stevens Clemson Plant. She was a member of the Central Garden Club, the Red Hat Society and First Baptist of Central.
Surviving are sons, Mike Horton (Julie) of Harrison, TN and Don Horton (Ruth) of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Joyce Anderson (Neal) of Georgetown, SC; grandchildren, Heather Dabbs (Todd), Seth and Paige Horton, Courtney Koonce (Elliott) and Taylor Anderson (Courtney); great grandchildren, Zoee, Pearce, Neal, Grady and Henry; and step great grandchildren, Caroline, Jase and Barrett.
Graveside services will be held 1 PM, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Central with Rev. Austin McKnight officiating.
The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Central Historical Society, P.O. Box 1162, Central, SC 29630.
Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.