Eloise Matheson Phillips
Mountain Rest - Eloise Matheson Phillips, 92, of Mountain Rest, SC, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Morningside in Anderson, SC. Born February 22, 1928 in Oconee County, she was the daughter of the late Donald Parker Matheson and Telia Selina Orr. She was married to the late Ray Ezekiel Phillips.
Eloise was a graduate of Anderson College in 1947. She loved the outdoors and spent many hours in her garden tending to flowers. She and her husband owned a gas station and grocery store, Matheson Grocery, along with an apple orchard in Mountain Rest, SC. She enjoyed volunteering in the community and delivered Meals on Wheels for several years. She was a faithful member of Double Springs Methodist Church and her family takes great peace in rejoicing that she is in Heaven.
She is survived by her children, Karen Phillips Hardin (the late Ralph) of Anderson, SC and Donald Phillips (Shelby) of Mountain Rest, SC; her grandchildren Ashley Hardin Rocci (Chris), Amanda Hardin Stewart (Will), Adam Hardin (Mary Alice); her great grandchildren Carter and Charlotte Eloise Rocci and Teddy and Parker Grace Stewart; her sisters Hazel Smith (Oliver), and Dorothy Matheson Alexander, and her nieces and nephews, Michael, Brenda, Patrick, and Debbie, along with her great niece and nephew Telly and Derrick.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you and appreciation for her caregivers Ruthie Rogers, who was her constant companion, Dell Rice, and Janie Downing, all who made her life so wonderful in the last few years.
Due to the COVID-19 virus and the restriction on gatherings, funeral services will be private and a celebration of Eloise's life will be held at a later date.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Anderson Meals on Wheels at Make a Donation, Memorial or Honorarium - Meals on Wheels Anderson, SC | Food for Elderly & Disabled https://acmow.org/make-a-donation-memorial-or-honorarium/
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020