Eloise O. Dyer



Anderson - Jessie Eloise Osborne Dyer, 84, of Anderson, SC passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.



Born February 25, 1935 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late Lester M. and Vera Parker Osborne. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Dyer; daughter, Alice Chappell; brothers, Jackie Osborne and Sidney Osborne. She was retired from Winn Dixie and was a charter member of West Whitner Baptist Church.



Eloise is survived by her grandchild, Jason Payton (Nadja) and sister-in-law, June Osborne.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Friday, April 5, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the chapel at 11:00 am Saturday with Harry Osborne officiating. Burial will be at New Silver Brook Cemetery.



The family will be at the home of her sister-in-law, June Osborne.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cross Over Community Church. PO Box 2492, Anderson, SC 29622.



