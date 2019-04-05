Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Eloise O. Dyer

Anderson - Jessie Eloise Osborne Dyer, 84, of Anderson, SC passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born February 25, 1935 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late Lester M. and Vera Parker Osborne. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Dyer; daughter, Alice Chappell; brothers, Jackie Osborne and Sidney Osborne. She was retired from Winn Dixie and was a charter member of West Whitner Baptist Church.

Eloise is survived by her grandchild, Jason Payton (Nadja) and sister-in-law, June Osborne.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Friday, April 5, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the chapel at 11:00 am Saturday with Harry Osborne officiating. Burial will be at New Silver Brook Cemetery.

The family will be at the home of her sister-in-law, June Osborne.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cross Over Community Church. PO Box 2492, Anderson, SC 29622.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 5, 2019
