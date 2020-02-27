|
Eloise Smith
Anderson - Eloise Smith, 92, of Anderson, SC, went to live in her Heavenly home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was a resident of NHC Anderson. She was a long-time member of Flat Rock Baptist Church.
She was born April 17, 1927 in Seneca, SC to the late Rev. C.B. Garrett and Leola McCoy Garrett. She was married to the late Charles A. Smith.
Eloise is survived by her children, Patricia Prince, Richard Smith (Lynn) and David Smith all of Anderson, SC; 3 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at 11:30 am, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Flat Rock Baptist Church. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Flat Rock Cemetery.
Flowers are optional and memorial contributions may be made to Caris Hospice, 129 Straight Drive, Anderson, SC 29625 or The Foundation of Geriatric Care (NHC Anderson), 1501 E. Greenville St., Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020