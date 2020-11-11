Elza "Buddy" L. Griffith
Mr. Elza "Buddy" Leon Griffith, 80, husband of Bobbie Riddle Griffith, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday, November 9, 2020.
Born in Pickens County, a son of the late Roy Welborn Griffith and the late Esther Gillespie Griffith Powell, Mr. Griffith was a graduate of Pendleton High School and retired from G&P Trucking Company with thirty-three years of service. He was a volunteer fire fighter with Walker-McElmoyle Fire Department, served on the Water District Board of Sandy Springs and was a life-time farmer. Buddy was an active member of Flat Rock Baptist Church where he served as deacon and was a Sunday School teacher.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of sixty years, are two sons, Barry Leon Griffith (Jacquelyn) of Williamston, and Bradley Neil Griffith (Sara) of Liberty; three sisters, Virginia G. Byrd of GA, Evelyn G. Tollison of Easley, and Ellen G. Miller of Lyman; two grandchildren, Chelsea Griffith Arrington (Jay) of Simpsonville, and Matthew Wilson of Anderson; and three great-grandchildren, Emerald Arrington, Griffith Arrington and Olivia Quinn. In addition to his parents, Mr. Griffith was predeceased by two brothers, Roy and William Griffith; and two sisters, Elese G. Cantrell and Geneva Martin.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Flat Rock Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 1:45 PM Thursday at the church, prior to the service.
It is requested that everyone attending the visitation and service social distance and wear masks.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Memorials may be made to Flat Rock Baptist Church, 115 Slab Bridge Road, Liberty, SC 29657.
