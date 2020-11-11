Bobbie, Zoe Jane and I continue to remember you and the boys in our thoughts and prayers believing that God will provide you all that you need to endure. We so wish we could be there with you and your family. Although we are apart in miles, we are with you all in heart and spirit. We dearly loved uncle Buddy and will fondly remember him as a wonderful man who will forever be in our hearts. We will continue to love him and you all until we all greet one another in the Presence of Christ! May God wrap his arms around you and the entire family and give you peace during this difficult time. Much love, Jill (niece) and Zoe Jane (great-niece) Orlando, FL

Jill and Zoe Jane Whitfield-Mucci

Family