Elza L. "Buddy" Griffith
1940 - 2020
Elza "Buddy" L. Griffith

Mr. Elza "Buddy" Leon Griffith, 80, husband of Bobbie Riddle Griffith, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday, November 9, 2020.

Born in Pickens County, a son of the late Roy Welborn Griffith and the late Esther Gillespie Griffith Powell, Mr. Griffith was a graduate of Pendleton High School and retired from G&P Trucking Company with thirty-three years of service. He was a volunteer fire fighter with Walker-McElmoyle Fire Department, served on the Water District Board of Sandy Springs and was a life-time farmer. Buddy was an active member of Flat Rock Baptist Church where he served as deacon and was a Sunday School teacher.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of sixty years, are two sons, Barry Leon Griffith (Jacquelyn) of Williamston, and Bradley Neil Griffith (Sara) of Liberty; three sisters, Virginia G. Byrd of GA, Evelyn G. Tollison of Easley, and Ellen G. Miller of Lyman; two grandchildren, Chelsea Griffith Arrington (Jay) of Simpsonville, and Matthew Wilson of Anderson; and three great-grandchildren, Emerald Arrington, Griffith Arrington and Olivia Quinn. In addition to his parents, Mr. Griffith was predeceased by two brothers, Roy and William Griffith; and two sisters, Elese G. Cantrell and Geneva Martin.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Flat Rock Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM until 1:45 PM Thursday at the church, prior to the service.

It is requested that everyone attending the visitation and service social distance and wear masks.

Family members are at their respective homes.

Memorials may be made to Flat Rock Baptist Church, 115 Slab Bridge Road, Liberty, SC 29657.

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Robinson Funeral Home & Crematory-Downtown, Easley.



Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
12:30 - 01:45 PM
Flat Rock Baptist Church
NOV
12
Service
02:00 PM
Flat Rock Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Downtown Funeral Home
305 W Main St
Easley, SC 29640
864-639-2411
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 11, 2020
Bobbie, Zoe Jane and I continue to remember you and the boys in our thoughts and prayers believing that God will provide you all that you need to endure. We so wish we could be there with you and your family. Although we are apart in miles, we are with you all in heart and spirit. We dearly loved uncle Buddy and will fondly remember him as a wonderful man who will forever be in our hearts. We will continue to love him and you all until we all greet one another in the Presence of Christ! May God wrap his arms around you and the entire family and give you peace during this difficult time. Much love, Jill (niece) and Zoe Jane (great-niece) Orlando, FL
Jill and Zoe Jane Whitfield-Mucci
Family
November 11, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Buddy's family. Many memories of growing up with him at Flat Rock Baptist Church. Loved his mother and sometimes went home with them after church on Sunday. He will surely be missed. Rejoice with you in knowing you will see him again! Blessings! Nancy Gillespie Deal and Sisters (Carolyn, Ann, Gail and Lynne -family of Melvin and Katherine Gillespie)
Nancy Deal
November 11, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this time. God bless, Steve and Celeste Bowie
Celeste Bowie
Family Friend
