Clemson - Emily Ashley Carley, 92, died March 30 th in Clemson, SC. She was the wife of Major General John T. Carley, U. S. Army Ret. and the daughter of the late Della and Avery Ashley of Anderson, SC. She had a wonderful life and leaves behind many loving friends and family members. Emily was cremated as she wished and no memorial service is planned. If you desire, you may make a memory donation to .
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020