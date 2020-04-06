Services
Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home
108 Cross Creek Rd
Central, SC 29630
864-639-2411
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Carley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Carley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily Carley Obituary
Emily Carley

Clemson - Emily Ashley Carley, 92, died March 30 th in Clemson, SC. She was the wife of Major General John T. Carley, U. S. Army Ret. and the daughter of the late Della and Avery Ashley of Anderson, SC. She had a wonderful life and leaves behind many loving friends and family members. Emily was cremated as she wished and no memorial service is planned. If you desire, you may make a memory donation to .

Visit RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or Duckett-Robinson Funeral Home & Cremations, Central-Clemson Commons.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -