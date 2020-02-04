Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Sutherland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Sutherland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily Sutherland Obituary
Emily Sutherland

Rock Hill - Emily Love Sutherland, 97, widow of the late Jefferson "Slim" Chandler Sutherland, whom she enjoyed 52 years of marriage, passed from this life on January 31, 2020 at Westminster Health and Rehab Center, Rock Hill, SC.

Born April 29, 1922 in York, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Otis and Mozelle Thomasson Love. She was a graduate of Winthrop College and was a food service supervisor for Presbyterian Hospital, Charlotte.

Emily is survived by her nieces and nephews and their respective families whom she delighted in. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Dr. James Monroe Love, Hugh Donald Love and Mary Lena Love Heustess.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, February 7, at New Silver Brook Cemetery with Rev. Bill Heustess officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church, 1184 North Shiloh Rd., York, SC 29745 or Providence Presbyterian Church, 363 Main St., Lowndesville, SC 29659.

The family would like to extend appreciation to the staff of Westminster Towers and Westminster Health and Rehab Center to include Dr. James Jewell and associates for years of care. Thanks also to the staff of Hospice Care of SC and to HomeBridge an Extension of Westminster Towers Ministries. Heartfelt thanks given to June Brown, a caregiver from HomeBridge, who went above and beyond to share love and unending kindness with her in her days of service.

Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -