Emily Sutherland
Rock Hill - Emily Love Sutherland, 97, widow of the late Jefferson "Slim" Chandler Sutherland, whom she enjoyed 52 years of marriage, passed from this life on January 31, 2020 at Westminster Health and Rehab Center, Rock Hill, SC.
Born April 29, 1922 in York, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Otis and Mozelle Thomasson Love. She was a graduate of Winthrop College and was a food service supervisor for Presbyterian Hospital, Charlotte.
Emily is survived by her nieces and nephews and their respective families whom she delighted in. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Dr. James Monroe Love, Hugh Donald Love and Mary Lena Love Heustess.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Friday, February 7, at New Silver Brook Cemetery with Rev. Bill Heustess officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church, 1184 North Shiloh Rd., York, SC 29745 or Providence Presbyterian Church, 363 Main St., Lowndesville, SC 29659.
The family would like to extend appreciation to the staff of Westminster Towers and Westminster Health and Rehab Center to include Dr. James Jewell and associates for years of care. Thanks also to the staff of Hospice Care of SC and to HomeBridge an Extension of Westminster Towers Ministries. Heartfelt thanks given to June Brown, a caregiver from HomeBridge, who went above and beyond to share love and unending kindness with her in her days of service.
Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020