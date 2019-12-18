|
|
Emory Leon Swint
08/07/1927 - 09/23/2002
In loving memory of our dear Husband, Father and Grandfather on Christmas. God gave us many gifts and we thank him for giving us the best gift of all…you!
As each day passes we love and miss you dearly. Like Michele who misses the calls asking you how to cook greens, or asking for financial advice. Lindsey remembers dad teaching him how to change the brakes on the car. "I'm still using what he taught me to this day!" Dad also taught Deborah how to do the Two-Step and the Bop, and danced with her in the clubs. Husband, I remember the trips and restaurants. I still feel your kiss and touch and I know I will never forget you.
We hold onto the memories, hoping that we've turned out to be people that you would be proud of because we would be nothing without you! You are the wind beneath our wings!
Merry Christmas!
Caroline, Lindsey, Michele, Deborah, and Grandchildren
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 18 to Dec. 25, 2019