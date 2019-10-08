|
Eric Dixon
Anderson, SC - Joseph Eric Dixon, 38, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Born in Anderson, he was a graduate of Anderson University. Eric was a talented musician who spent many years entertaining others. He was a loving husband, father, son, and brother. Eric was an employee of Poly-Med, Inc. He was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Carly Dixon; two sons, Ryder and River Dixon; parents, Eddie and Julie Dixon; brother, David Dixon (Miranda); sister, Elizabeth Dixon; maternal grandmother, Joanna Ramsey; paternal grandparents, James E. and Irene C. Dixon; mother-in-law, Jennifer Bush; father-in-law, Jeffrey Heventhal and wife, Dolores; and two nieces, Aubreigh and Courtnie Dixon. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Jack E. Ramsey.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, October 10, at New Prospect Baptist Church conducted by Reverend Marion Davis. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 until 2:45 p.m. Thursday at the church. Family members are at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anderson University Music Department, 316 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.
