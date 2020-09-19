Erin Hudson
Piedmont, SC - Erin Renee Hartness Hudson, 41, wife of Ashley L. Hudson, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at her residence.
Born in Gastonia, NC, she was the daughter of Thomas and Delores Martin Hartness.
In addition to her husband, Ashley and parents, Thomas and Delores Hartness, Erin is survived by sons, Sage and Kai Cameron; daughters, Lydian Cameron and Addi Hudson; sister, Shelly Brown (Michael); and brother, Matt Hartness.
Private services were held on Saturday, September 19, at Sullivan-King Mortuary.
