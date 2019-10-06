|
|
Ernest J. Hembree
Anderson, SC - Ernest James Hembree, 92, husband of the late Edna James Hembree, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca.
Born in Newry, SC, he was the son of the late Anthony B. and Essie Cornelia Hardy Hembree. Mr. Hembree was retired from the U.S. Coast Guard as an Engineman Senior Chief Petty Officer. He was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church.
Survivors include son, James A. Hembree; daughter, Glenora Ashworth; son, Terry J. Elrod; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family and was preceded in death by seven sisters and two brothers.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 7, at Boulevard Baptist Church with military honors. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boulevard Baptist Church, 700 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019