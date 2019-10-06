Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Boulevard Baptist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Boulevard Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Hembree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest J. Hembree

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest J. Hembree Obituary
Ernest J. Hembree

Anderson, SC - Ernest James Hembree, 92, husband of the late Edna James Hembree, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca.

Born in Newry, SC, he was the son of the late Anthony B. and Essie Cornelia Hardy Hembree. Mr. Hembree was retired from the U.S. Coast Guard as an Engineman Senior Chief Petty Officer. He was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church.

Survivors include son, James A. Hembree; daughter, Glenora Ashworth; son, Terry J. Elrod; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family and was preceded in death by seven sisters and two brothers.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, October 7, at Boulevard Baptist Church with military honors. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Boulevard Baptist Church, 700 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now