Ernest V. Arrowood



Ernest V. Arrowood, age 84, left the earth this week to be with his loving Savior on June 2, 2020. Born in Hiawassee, Georgia on September 20, 1935, the eldest son of the late Earl and Lizzie Arrowood. He was an Air Force veteran and afterwards graduated from North Georgia Technical and Vocational School in 1960 and moved to Pendleton, South Carolina. After moving to South Carolina, Ernest followed his dream of owning his own business and started Dynamic Machine and Textile Fabricators, Inc. He became a successful business entrepreneur serving the textile industries of South Carolina and Georgia until he retired. Along the way, he pursued his interest in buying land and business development. He always enjoyed meeting people and never met a stranger.



He loved his family and was a wonderful father and grandfather. He was an avid Nascar fan, having followed the sport for over 50 years, eagerly waiting each year until the race season started.



Ernest is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary Spiva Arrowood; daughter Sherri Arrowood Stewart and husband Jeff; grandchildren Kyle Arrowood, Bleu Arrowood and Amy Jean Durante and husband Kazan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons, Anthony Ernest Arrowood and Ted Earl Arrowood, brother Everett Arrowood and sisters Leta Mae Garret, Linda Hammond and Lillian Fain.



Graveside service: Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00AM at Lower Hightower Baptist Church, Hiawassee, Georgia.



Banister-Cooper Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements for Mr. Arrowood.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store