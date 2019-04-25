Services
Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home
208 South Main Street
Abbeville, SC 29620
(864) 366-8080
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:45 PM - 1:45 PM
First Creek Baptist Church
9511 Abbeville Hwy.
Iva, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
First Creek Baptist Church
9511 Abbeville Hwy.
Iva, SC
View Map
Eros Hayne Wilson Jr. Obituary
Eros Hayne Wilson, Jr.

Antreville - Eros Hayne Wilson, Jr., 98, formerly of Antreville, SC widower of Christine Kay Wilson passed away Tuesday April 16, 2019 at Abbeville Nursing Home.

Born July 4, 1920 in Abbeville, SC he was a son of the late Eros Hayne Wilson, Sr. and Ruby Patterson Wilson.

Eros retired from Milliken Textiles with over 40 years of service. He was an active member of First Creek Baptist Church where he was a member of the Men's Sunday School class and a deacon. He was also a former member of the Antreville Fire Dept.

Survivors include: his son Eros "Wayne" Wilson (wife Carol) of Travelers Rest, SC; three grandchildren, Lauren Rosenbaum (husband David) of Charlotte, NC, Lt. Colonel Stephen Wilson (Wife Carolyn) of Omaha, NE and Meghan Snipes (husband Ranse) of Lexington, SC; five great-grandchildren, Conner, Caroline, and Caleb Rosebaum, and Wilson and Wade Snipes; two nephews Dale Wilson(wife Debbie) and Ron Wilson (wife Judy) all of Abbeville, SC.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Waudine D. Wilson.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday April 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM in First Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Brandon McManus and Rev. Donnie Murdock officiating. The burial will follow in the church cemetery with Fireman's Honors.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon at the church from 12:45 until 1:45 PM prior to services in the church social hall.

Memorials in memory of Eros may be made to First Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1216 Keone Circle Williamston, SC 29697.

Online condolences may be made to the Wilson family by visiting www.chandlerjacksonfh.com

The Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the Wilson family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 25, 2019
