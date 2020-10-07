Esta Norwood BurtonIva - Esta Norwood Burton, 84, of Iva, SC, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital.Born July 23, 1936, in Madison County, GA, she was the daughter of the late William Henry Norwood, Sr. and Hattie Hammond Norwood. She was married to the late Aubrey Lee Burton.Esta was a life-long, faithful member of Rocky River Baptist Church and was dedicated to her civic work for the Town of Iva.She is survived by her daughters, Frankie B. Latham (Buddy), Amanda B. Gray (Jamey) and Wanda Burton-Crutchfield (John); sister, Kathryn N. Egri; grandchildren, Judith Lee Carson (James), John Lewis Latham, and Owen Burton-Crutchfield; and great-grandchildren, Harper Evelyn Carson and Finley James Carson.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by granddaughter, Aubree Lee Lewis; sisters, Margaret N. Parnell and Maleecy N. Johnston; and brothers, Leslie, Henry L., Jeams, Mason, Jack, and William Norwood.The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 6:00-8:00 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Rocky River Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Rocky River Baptist Church Cemetery.Flowers are optional and memorial contributions may be made to Rocky River Baptist Church, 3234 Lake Secession Rd., Iva, SC 29655.