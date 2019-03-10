|
|
Estelle Bennett
Townville - Estelle C. Bennett, 75, of Townville, SC passed away at her residence on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Born in Cleveland, GA, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Florence Davis Carter and married to the late Ed Bennett.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Davis (Bobby); brother, David Carter; sisters: Eliza Mae Fortner, Lucille Dockery, and Ruth McDuffie; and grandchildren: Carter and Spenser Davis.
In addition to her husband and parents; she is also predeceased by her brothers: John and Fred Carter.
Services will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 3pm at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel.
The family will have visitation prior to the service from 2pm - 3pm on Sunday at the Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 10, 2019