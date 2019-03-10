Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
View Map
Estelle Bennett Obituary
Estelle Bennett

Townville - Estelle C. Bennett, 75, of Townville, SC passed away at her residence on Friday, March 8, 2019.

Born in Cleveland, GA, she was the daughter of the late Sam and Florence Davis Carter and married to the late Ed Bennett.

She is survived by her daughter, Angela Davis (Bobby); brother, David Carter; sisters: Eliza Mae Fortner, Lucille Dockery, and Ruth McDuffie; and grandchildren: Carter and Spenser Davis.

In addition to her husband and parents; she is also predeceased by her brothers: John and Fred Carter.

Services will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 3pm at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel.

The family will have visitation prior to the service from 2pm - 3pm on Sunday at the Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel, is assisting the family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 10, 2019
