Esther B. RenfroeAnderson, SC - Esther Earle Boyd Renfroe, 101, widow of James Paul Renfroe, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020.Born in Rocky Mount, NC, she was the daughter of the late William Riley and Myrtie Whitley Boyd. She was a graduate of Rocky Mount High School and attended UNC-Greensboro. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Anderson and a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star.Survivors include her son, James P. Renfroe, Jr. and wife, Carolyn; grandson, Daniel B. Renfroe and wife, Mariah; granddaughter, Emily Ann Massmann and husband, Justin; and three great-grandchildren, Guy Massmann, Van Massmann, and Max Massmann.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 8, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Josh Hunt. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Friday, October 9, at Pineview Cemetery in Rocky Mount, NC.Sullivan-King Mortuary