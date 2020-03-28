|
Esther Lee Wooten
Anderson - Esther Lee (Branham) Wooten, 92, of Anderson, South Carolina, passed away peacefully at home on March 24, 2020, after being diagnosed with cancer. Esther was born on February 27, 1928, in Rising Sun, Indiana to James Edward and Anna Laura Branham. Her mother died during childbirth when Esther was almost two years old. She was raised and later adopted by Jess and Gladys Konkle.
She met her husband, Bill, at the Central Business College in Indianapolis after he returned from serving in the United States Navy during WWII. They married on June 6, 1948, at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Stewart, whom Esther was a nanny for their three sons while attending college. Esther raised two loving daughters, Kathy and Deb. Tragically, Kathy passed away at the age of twenty-two in 1975. Esther retired as an Administrative Assistant for St. Paul Insurance Company after nineteen years to take care of her parents. She was the most loving and kind person you could ever meet!
Bill and Esther resided in Indianapolis until twelve years ago when Bill and Esther moved to Anderson to be closer to Deb's family. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church. She enjoyed her Sunday School class, being part of the Circle 6, and Happy Group. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her neighborhood friends.
Esther was preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty-nine years, Wilson (Bill) Wooten, her daughter, Kathy Wooten, and her sister, Gladys Ruth Tinker. Esther is survived by her daughter Deb (Wooten) Herman and her son-in-law, Ken Herman, of Clemson, South Carolina, as well as her grandchildren, Andrea, Jessica, and Clayton Herman, all of Atlanta, Georgia.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Kindred Hospice of Anderson, or St. John's Methodist Church in Anderson, South Carolina.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020