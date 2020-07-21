1/1
Ethan Lane Minor
Ethan Lane Minor

Iva - Ethan Lane Minor, 20, of Iva, SC, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 doing what he loved most, riding his motorcycle.

He was born on July 3, 2000 in Anderson, SC and was the son of John Minor, Jr. and Janice Latham Nix. Even though Ethan's favorite past time was riding his motorcycle, he also enjoyed being on the water, playing horseshoes and listening to music. He loved to make people happy, but especially his mother.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, John Minor, Jr. and Janice Nix; brother, Dakota Nix; sisters, Keana Minor and Candice Duncan; niece, Layla Brookshire; nephew, Kayden Duncan; maternal grandmother, Janice Dutton; and paternal grandfather, John Minor, Sr.

The family will have a memorial service at a later date at the home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Ethan's memory to The McDougald Funeral Home, 2211 N. Main St., Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
