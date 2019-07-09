Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Ethel McAlhaney
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Unity Cemetery
Fort Mill, SC
Ethel Ada McAlhaney

Anderson, SC - Ethel Ada Jones McAlhaney, 91, widow of Jake W. McAlhaney, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Garden House in Anderson, SC. She was a former resident of Fort Mill, SC.

Born in Barnwell County, she was the daughter of the late Henry Winton and Willie Lou Gray Jones. Mrs. McAlhaney was a graduate of Columbia College and earned her master's degree from Winthrop College. She was a schoolteacher at Indian Land and later was a librarian at Winthrop College. She was a member of Fort Mill Baptist Church and after moving to Anderson was a member of Boulevard Baptist Church.

Survivors include her sister, Janice Jones Padgett; two nephews, Alton E. Jones and Kent Padgett; niece, Yvonne Jones O'Neal; daughter-in-law, Kathleen McAlhaney; two great-nephews; one great-niece; and numerous great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Walter Winton McAlhaney.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Unity Cemetery in Fort Mill, SC, conducted by Dr. Jack Couch. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Fort Mill, 121 Monroe White Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715; Boulevard Baptist Church, 700 Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621; or Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648-1178.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 9, 2019
