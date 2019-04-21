Services
Generostee Baptist Church
806 Generostee Church Rd
Starr, SC 29684
Reposing
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Generostee Baptist Church
806 Generostee Church Road
Starr, SC
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Generostee Baptist Church
806 Generostee Church Road
Starr, SC
Anderson - Ethel G. Bates, 81, widow Rev. George Bates, of 207 George B. Timmerman Drive, departed this walk of life on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at her home.

Born in Abbeville County, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Gilmore and Sally Mae Tolbert. She retired from Lander University and was a member of Overcoming Power Church.

She leaves to cherish her memories, four daughters; Janice B. Scott, of the home, Sharon Bates, Winston-Salem, N.C, Beverly B. Gilchrist and Darlene B. Hunter both of Greenwood. Two sisters; Ann Miller, Dayton, Ohio and Louise Smith, Columbus, Ohio nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; special sons: James Scott, Isaac Johnson, James Gilchrist, James Terry, Victor Young and Pastor Eric Butler and a host of relatives and friends to cherish her memories.

Services for Mrs. Ethel Bates will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 1PM at Generostee Baptist Church in Starr, S.C., (806 Generostee Church Road) with Bishop Johnny Davis, Officiating. The body will be placed in the church at noon, burial will follow in Oakbrook Memorial Park in Greenwood. The family is at the home and online condolences may be sent to [email protected] . Services have been entrusted to Robinson and Son Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 21, 2019
