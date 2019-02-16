|
|
In Memory of
Etta Humphrey Anderson
5/3/36 - 1/14/19
The family of the late Etta Alberta Humphrey Anderson of Pendleton, SC expresses profound gratitude for your myriad expressions of sympathy, encouragement, and love. Truly, your loving-kindness and thoughtfulness shown in our season of sorrow, inspire and strengthen us.
As we mourn the death of our dearly beloved, we thank God for the precision multitude of faithful, friends, and extended family, nurturing neighbors, and blessed significant others. We extend heartfelt, thanks to those of you who visited our homes, attended the viewing and funeral services and the committal service. Your generous emotional support and practical support mean more to us than you will know. Yet, there were blessed significant others who called us and sent text. e-mail messages, sympathy cards and messages of condolences, and floral tributes. Many traveled great distances to be present with us, and others supported us in fervent prayers. You must know that we are encouraged by
your generosity.
We would be remiss not to extend a special word of thanks and appreciation to the Unity Mortuary for their sensitive and professional services. The great compassion expressed by the clergy and the moving tributes offered by other participants in the funeral service are etched in our hearts. We especially thank the Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice community, along with local, county, and state government representatives. Your support strengthens us, greatly. Lastly, we appreciate the sensitivity of the EMS attendants and the nursing staff of
AnMed Hospital.
Although, our dearly beloved will forever remain in our hearts, and our memories will comfort us, we lean on you still. Your love will see us through this season of sorrow and grief. Always, we shall thank God for each of you.
Love,
The Family of Etta Alberta
Humphrey Anderson
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 16, 2019