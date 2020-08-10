1/
Etta Lollis
Etta Lollis

Anderson, SC - Etta Ruth Lollis, 61, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Born in Oconee County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Furman and Katherine Teague Carroll. She was a Registered Nurse, currently working at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.

She is survived by her husband, Jackie S. Lollis; two daughters, Misty Roberson and Niki Hall; one son, Dustin Carroll (Kayla); six grandchildren, Sierra Hall, Kali Roberson, Ashley Roberson, Jayden Roberson, Waylon Carroll, and Addison Carroll; one great-grandchild, Izzy Bolinger; and three sisters, Frankie Drawdy, Jackie Palmer, and Wanda Carroll.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandchild, Dalton Hall; brother, Roger Teague; and a sister, Malinda Lynn Alexander.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 13, at Roberts Presbyterian Church Cemetery Mausoleum conducted by Rev. Mike Harrell. Friends may pay their respects and sign the register book from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday at Sullivan-King Mortuary.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
