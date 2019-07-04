|
Eugene "Tobe" Boston
Anderson - Eugene was born on June 18, 1928, to Dave Boston and Rozella Robinson Boston and he passed on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at his home.
Eugene (Tobe) joined Mt. Moriah Baptist Church at an early age and served faithfully until he moved to New York. While in New York he attended the Community Church of Astoria, NY, where he was very active and well known in the community. He returned to Anderson four and one-half years ago and reunited with Mt. Moriah Baptist Church.
Eugene (Tobe) was preceded in death by his parents, his sons, Thomas and Jerry Boston of New York; siblings, Ella Mae Scott, Mable Johnson, David (Haybay), Clyde (Dip), and Jessie (Tap) Boston.
Eugene (Tobe) is survived by his loving wife, Catherine Zebedee Boston, of the home; granddaughter, Tanesha Boston, of Roosevelt, NY; brother, Charles "Pete" (Willie Lee) Boston, Anderson, SC; and daughter-in-law, Veronica Boston of Chesapeake, VA.
Memorial services are 1 pm Friday at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church where the family will receive friends from 12:30 pm until the hour of service.
The family is at the home, 224 Hillcrest Circle, Anderson, SC.
Professional services entrusted to DB Walker Funeral Services.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 4, 2019