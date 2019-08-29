Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
For more information about
Eugene Stewart
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Stewart

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Stewart Obituary
Eugene Stewart

Anderson, SC - Wallace Eugene Stewart, 57, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of Patsy Stewart Brewer and the late Wallace E. Stewart. He served in the U.S. Navy Seabees. Mr. Stewart was employed with Michelin Tire Company for 29 years. He was an avid fisherman, horseshoe player, pool shooter, and made the best chow-chow in the upstate. A hero to some, and the most dedicated husband, father, son, and sibling a family could hope for. The memories he created will carry on through those he loved.

Survivors include his wife, Lucy Stewart; daughter, Hanna Herrick and husband, Matthew; son, James W. Stewart; three granddaughters, Vera, Evelyn, and Olivia Herrick; mother, Patsy Brewer; sister, Debbie Thrasher and husband, Buster; brother, Charlie Stewart; sister-in-law, Rhonda Stewart; father and mother-in-law, Nick and Hannelore Garzione; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park conducted by Reverend Albert Strickland. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Sullivan-King Mortuary. The family is at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 East Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621, or the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now