Eugene Stewart
Anderson, SC - Wallace Eugene Stewart, 57, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of Patsy Stewart Brewer and the late Wallace E. Stewart. He served in the U.S. Navy Seabees. Mr. Stewart was employed with Michelin Tire Company for 29 years. He was an avid fisherman, horseshoe player, pool shooter, and made the best chow-chow in the upstate. A hero to some, and the most dedicated husband, father, son, and sibling a family could hope for. The memories he created will carry on through those he loved.
Survivors include his wife, Lucy Stewart; daughter, Hanna Herrick and husband, Matthew; son, James W. Stewart; three granddaughters, Vera, Evelyn, and Olivia Herrick; mother, Patsy Brewer; sister, Debbie Thrasher and husband, Buster; brother, Charlie Stewart; sister-in-law, Rhonda Stewart; father and mother-in-law, Nick and Hannelore Garzione; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park conducted by Reverend Albert Strickland. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at Sullivan-King Mortuary. The family is at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 East Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621, or the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 29, 2019