Eula C. Bowen



Mrs. Eula C. Bowen was born July 4, 1954 in Anderson, SC and was the daughter of the late Eugene and Eula Lee Paul. She departed this life on Saturday, July 25, 2020.



Survivors include, her husband, Malcolm Bowen; a daughter, Mishell (Troy) Hilderbrand; a son Malcolm Bowen, II; a grandson, Darius (Brittany Furr) Bowen; three granddaughters, Jasmine Bowen, DeAsia and Yasmin Bowen; four sisters, Eva (Stewart) Keese, Ruth McMullen, Doris (Jerome) Ware, and Pearl Morales; nine brothers, James (Florence) Paul, Lewis (Barbara) Paul, William Paul, Curtis Paul, Ernest (Sandra) Paul, Charles (Joyce) Paul, Eddie Hamilton, Johnny Paul, and Alex Paul; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.



Services were held July 30, 2020.









