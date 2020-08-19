1/
Eula C. Bowen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eula C. Bowen

Mrs. Eula C. Bowen was born July 4, 1954 in Anderson, SC and was the daughter of the late Eugene and Eula Lee Paul. She departed this life on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

Survivors include, her husband, Malcolm Bowen; a daughter, Mishell (Troy) Hilderbrand; a son Malcolm Bowen, II; a grandson, Darius (Brittany Furr) Bowen; three granddaughters, Jasmine Bowen, DeAsia and Yasmin Bowen; four sisters, Eva (Stewart) Keese, Ruth McMullen, Doris (Jerome) Ware, and Pearl Morales; nine brothers, James (Florence) Paul, Lewis (Barbara) Paul, William Paul, Curtis Paul, Ernest (Sandra) Paul, Charles (Joyce) Paul, Eddie Hamilton, Johnny Paul, and Alex Paul; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Services were held July 30, 2020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-7329
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved