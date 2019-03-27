Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Freedom Center (formerly called First Assembly of God)
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Freedom Center (formerly called First Assembly of God)
Anderson - Eula Lee Isom Keown, 84, of Anderson, passed away on Monday, March 25,2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born July 28, 1934 in Hartwell, GA, she was a daughter of the late Jones Perry and Lallie Carnes Isom. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Eula was a founding member of First Assembly of God, now called Freedom Center.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Frank Alton Keown and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:30 am Friday, March 29, 2019 at Freedom Center. The funeral service will follow in the sanctuary of the church at 12:00pm with Pastor Phil Sears officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 27, 2019
