Eunice Gray King
Anderson, SC - Eunice Gray King, 99, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Hartwell, GA, she was the daughter of the late David Walter Gray and Neilar Blackwell Gray. She was married to the late Horace G. King. Eunice was a spinner in the textile industry for many years.
She is survived by her daughter Patricia Powell (Wayne); son-in-law, Steve Swaney (Miriam); brother Howell Gray (Sheron) of Hartwell; sister, Stella Crutcher of FL; 7 grandchildren, Wayne, Jr., Sonya, Dean (Ashley), Christi, Steven (Shelly), Shane, and Wendy (Daniel); and 17 great-grandchildren, Kory, Kourtney, Keiara, Micah, Kailin, Bryson, Breylan, Kingston, Jaden, Danielle, Heather, Katie, Samantha, Ethan, Emma, Connor, and Nolan.
In addition to her husband and parents, Eunice was predeceased by 2 daughters, Brenda King and Connie Swaney; 2 brothers and 1 sister.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 11:00 am Wednesday with Reverend Jerry Durham and Reverend Larry Richardson officiating. Burial will be at 1 pm at Flat Shoals Baptist Church Cemetery, 2999 Bowersville Hwy, Bowersville, GA 30316.
The family will be at the home of Patricia and Wayne Powell.
Flowers optional, or memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from July 29 to July 30, 2019