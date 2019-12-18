Resources
Eunice McDuffie

Eunice McDuffie Obituary
Eunice McDuffie

Iva - Ms. Eunice McDuffie, 75, of Iva, S. C. passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late Mr. & Mrs. Archie McDuffie Sr.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Brown-oh A.M.E. Church in Calhoun Falls. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.

The family is at the home of her daughter, 208 Whitewater Lane in Anderson.

www.johnsonfuneralhm.com Johnson Funeral Home.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
