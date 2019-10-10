|
|
"Remember Eunice Williams"
10/10/1943 - 09/15/2018
Go ahead and mention my loved one,
the one that died, you know.
Don't worry about hurting me further,
don't worry about making me cry.
I have already cried inside.
I am hurt when you keep silent,
pretending they didn't exist.
I'd rather you mention my loved one,
knowing that they are missed.
You asked me how I'm doing,
I say, "pretty good" or "fine."
But healing is something ongoing,
I feel it will take a lifetime.
"Forever in my Heart!"
Love,
John Henry
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 10, 2019