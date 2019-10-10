Resources
Eunice Williams

Eunice Williams In Memoriam
10/10/1943 - 09/15/2018

Go ahead and mention my loved one,

the one that died, you know.

Don't worry about hurting me further,

don't worry about making me cry.

I have already cried inside.

I am hurt when you keep silent,

pretending they didn't exist.

I'd rather you mention my loved one,

knowing that they are missed.

You asked me how I'm doing,

I say, "pretty good" or "fine."

But healing is something ongoing,

I feel it will take a lifetime.

"Forever in my Heart!"

Love,

John Henry
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 10, 2019
