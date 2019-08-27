|
|
Eva Ann Marcengill
Lavonia - Mrs. Eva Ann (Brooks) Marcengill, age 87, of Lavonia, widow of Rev. Albert Marcengill, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 at her home.
Mrs. Marcengill was born September 18, 1931 in Westminster, SC. She was the daughter of the late James Robert and Omie Jane (Marcus) Brooks. She was a supervisor for Dunlop and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and the Gleaners Sunday School Class.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Allen & Anne Marcengill, Stanley Marcengill, Kenneth & Barbara Marcengill Rousey, and James & Gwen Marcengill Pickens; grandchildren: April Bailey, Chad Marcengill, Amy Burry, Pam Hitchcock, Michael Marcengill, Neysa Dove, Timothy Marcengill, Kenimer Rousey, Kerry Smith, Kristopher Rousey, Tina Jones, Christie Elrod, Brooke Elrod, Brittni Pickens, and Kailey Martin; and brothers: James Kelly & Marvin Kelly. Mrs. Marcengill was preceded in death by her parents, daughter: Annette Porter; granddaughter: Kelsey Martin; siblings: Charles Brooks, Ruth Bryant, Gladys Spearman, Edward Kelly and Betty Hernandez.
The funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Rev. John Forbes, Dr. Joe Renfro and William Price officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. At other times the family will be at the home. Flowers are accepted or memorial donation may be made to the Gleaners Sunday School Class, in care of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church 250 Pleasant Grove Road Lavonia, GA 30553.
Strickland Funeral Home of Lavonia is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 27, 2019