Eva Josephine Jarahian
Anderson, SC - Eva Josephine Jarahian, 87, widow of George S. Jarahian, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020.
Born in Hoboken, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Joseph D. and Lena Sangillo DelleFave.
Survivors include two sons, Stephen G. Jarahian (Jane) and Gregg P. Jarahian; grandson, Ryan Jarahian (Brittni); and four great-grandchildren, Roxi, Cooper, Cruz, and Willa Jane.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020