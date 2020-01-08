Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Eva Josephine Jarahian

Eva Josephine Jarahian Obituary
Eva Josephine Jarahian

Anderson, SC - Eva Josephine Jarahian, 87, widow of George S. Jarahian, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Born in Hoboken, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Joseph D. and Lena Sangillo DelleFave.

Survivors include two sons, Stephen G. Jarahian (Jane) and Gregg P. Jarahian; grandson, Ryan Jarahian (Brittni); and four great-grandchildren, Roxi, Cooper, Cruz, and Willa Jane.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 285, Anderson, SC 29622.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
