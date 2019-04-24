Eva Shaw



Anderson - Eva Mae Campbell Shaw, 83, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.



Born October 22, 1935 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late Fred and Gennell Stone Campbell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Claude B. Shaw and her grandsons, Thomas Daniel "Danny" Shaw and Jeffrey Scott Wallace, Jr. She was a member of Homeland Park Baptist Church.



She is survived by her sons, Mike Shaw and Kevin Shaw Sr. (Tammy) all of Anderson, SC and John D. Shaw of Iva, SC; daughter, Claudette Shaw Lewis of Anderson, SC; brothers, Alvin and Alfred Campbell and sister, Rita Campbell; also survived by seven grandchildren, John D. Shaw, Jr., Kevin R. Shaw, Jr., David Allen Lewis, Alice Renee Lewis Kyzer (Craig), Kelly Lynn Owens, Charity Lynn Shaw and Crystal Dawn Hawkins; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.



The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30pm Thursday, April 25, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2:00pm. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.



The family will be at their respective homes.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E Calhoun St, Anderson, SC 29621 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.



