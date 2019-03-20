|
|
Eva Vera Cobb
Seneca - Eva Williams Cobb
Eva Cobb, 93, passed Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca, SC. She was the daughter of Willis Williams and Valley Mullis Williams.
She leaves to cherish fond memories, her loving daughter, Lenita Harrison; six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and three children-in-love. Funeral services are 2 pm Wednesday at St. Paul Baptist Church with burial in Oconee Memorial Gardens. The family is at 1096 Fairfield Drive #19, Seneca,SC. Professional services entrusted to DB Walker Funeral Services. Condolences may be sent to: www.dbwalkerfuneralservices.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 20, 2019