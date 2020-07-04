1/1
Evelyn Dunn Bolt
1935 - 2020
Evelyn Dunn Bolt

Anderson - Evelyn Dunn Bolt, 84, of Anderson, SC, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Marchbanks Assisted Living.

Eve was born in Anderson, SC to the late Henry and Grace Dunn on September 11, 1935. She was a member of Roberts Presbyterian Church and retired from the Social Security Administration after 45 years of dedicated service. She was a life member of the Elks Lodge in Anderson and a member of the Red Hat Society. Eve had a true passion for Clemson Tiger Football. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who was loved and respected by many.

Surviving are her children: Henry Bruce Bolt (Patti) of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, Waymon Douglas Bolt II (Beth) of Chapin and Stephen Anthony Bolt of Anderson; five grandchildren, Jonathan (Katie), Mary Beth (Chris), Katelyn, Zachary, and Corie; three great-grandchildren, Caylan, Anthony, and Anderson.

A family graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7 at Roberts Presbyterian Church Family Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Marchbanks Assisted Living.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Roberts Presbyterian Church, 2716 Hwy 187 South, Anderson, SC 29626.

Sullivan-King Mortuary www.sullivanking.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 4 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Roberts Presbyterian Church Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
