Evelyn K. SpearsAnderson - Evelyn Kathryn Funk Spears, 91, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at Southpointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation.Born July 10, 1929 in Alliance, OH, she was the daughter of the late Ralph A. Funk and Margaret E. Buckel Funk. She was married to the late Estill Spears.She is survived by her sons, Ronnie Spears, Mike Spears (Deb) and Rusty Spears (Nicol); daughters, Karen Lilly, Cheri Crocker and Mary Percy; brothers, Robert and Ronald Funk; twelve grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four sisters, Rosemary, Millie, Gertie and Ruthie; and two brothers, Ralph and Richard.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Alliance City Cemetery, Alliance, OH.