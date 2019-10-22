|
Evelyn Lomas
Anderson, SC - Evelyn Stephenson Lomas, 75, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Robert and Evelyn Ducworth Stephenson. She was a graduate of Anderson College. Mrs. Lomas was a retired employee of Clemson University.
She is survived by a son, Stephen Lomas; two daughters, Susan Lomas Holcombe and husband, Robert Holcombe, Jr. and Sandy Lomas; five grandchildren, Matthew Kelly and wife, Casey, Jordan Kelly, Senior Airman, USAF, Natalie Huitt and husband, C.J., Lt. Carson Lomas, USAF, and Turner Lomas; great-grandchild, Cade Kelly; and two sisters, Ann Coleman and Terrell Wilson.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 25, Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Reverend Bill Rigsby. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621, or Anderson County P.A.W.S., 1320 Highway 29 South, Anderson, SC 29626.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019