Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Lomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Lomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Lomas Obituary
Evelyn Lomas

Anderson, SC - Evelyn Stephenson Lomas, 75, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late James Robert and Evelyn Ducworth Stephenson. She was a graduate of Anderson College. Mrs. Lomas was a retired employee of Clemson University.

She is survived by a son, Stephen Lomas; two daughters, Susan Lomas Holcombe and husband, Robert Holcombe, Jr. and Sandy Lomas; five grandchildren, Matthew Kelly and wife, Casey, Jordan Kelly, Senior Airman, USAF, Natalie Huitt and husband, C.J., Lt. Carson Lomas, USAF, and Turner Lomas; great-grandchild, Cade Kelly; and two sisters, Ann Coleman and Terrell Wilson.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 25, Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Reverend Bill Rigsby. The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621, or Anderson County P.A.W.S., 1320 Highway 29 South, Anderson, SC 29626.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now